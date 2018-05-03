May 4 - Citizen Athletes of the Week
Published 10:35 am, Thursday, May 3, 2018
NAME: Lucy Grant
SCHOOL: ND-Fairfield
GRADE: Senior
SPORT: Softball
ACCOMPLISHMENT: Hit for the cycle in a 20-0 win over Bunnell on April 25 with five RBI. She also recorded her 100th career hit in the game. She hit a walk-off three-run HR in a 7-4 win over New Fairfield on April 28 and on Monday had four hits and four RBI in a 13-0 win over Immaculate.
NAME: Liam Rosengren
SCHOOL: Ludlowe
GRADE: Junior
SPORT: Baseball
ACCOMPLISHMENT: The left-hander was dominant in Monday’s 15-1 win over Central. Rosengren struck out the first five batters he faced, finishing with 13 strikeouts. He allowed just four hits and one unearned run in his six innings of work.
Coaches who wish to nominate someone for Athlete of the Week can call Citizen sports writer Chris Elsberry by 5 p.m. Tuesday at (203) 400-4765 or email him at celsberry@ctpost.com