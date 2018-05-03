May 4 - Citizen Athletes of the Week





NAME: Lucy Grant

SCHOOL: ND-Fairfield

GRADE: Senior

SPORT: Softball

ACCOMPLISHMENT: Hit for the cycle in a 20-0 win over Bunnell on April 25 with five RBI. She also recorded her 100th career hit in the game. She hit a walk-off three-run HR in a 7-4 win over New Fairfield on April 28 and on Monday had four hits and four RBI in a 13-0 win over Immaculate.

NAME: Liam Rosengren

SCHOOL: Ludlowe

GRADE: Junior

SPORT: Baseball

ACCOMPLISHMENT: The left-hander was dominant in Monday’s 15-1 win over Central. Rosengren struck out the first five batters he faced, finishing with 13 strikeouts. He allowed just four hits and one unearned run in his six innings of work.

