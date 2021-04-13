Mayor: Release investigation into officer accused of abuse

BOSTON (AP) — Redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting multiple children as far back as the mid-1990s will be released as soon as the end of the week, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Tuesday.
Patrick Rose Sr., 66, a retired officer and the one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, was initially charged last August when a father and his teenage daughter reported that the girl had been repeatedly molested by Rose from age 7 through 12.