Mayor accused of sidelining worker who protested sexism

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee mayor is accused of retaliating against an employee who complained of sexist treatment and pay.

The Murfreesboro Daily News Journal reports a federal lawsuit filed by La Vergne city worker April Lawrence says Mayor Jason Cole put her on administrative leave after she made the complaint. It says Lawrence told the city's director of human resources in November that female city workers weren't being paid a fair wage or compensated for overtime.

She then gave the city a 30-page report outlining the discrimination allegations and was later placed on leave. It says she was told meeting with the city's attorney would allow her to return to work, but that didn't happen.

The newspaper says the county's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com