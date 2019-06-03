Mayor cites results from energy reduction challenge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence officials say a voluntary energy reduction program for large buildings in the city has begun to show results.

A report released Monday by the city's Office of Sustainability identifies $345,000 in energy cost savings and an annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 221 cars from the road or the average electricity usage for 182 households.

The report is the first annual one since Mayor Jorge Elorza launched the RePowerPVD program last year, challenging large buildings to trim energy usage at least 20 percent by 2025, compared to levels in 2015.

The report singles out the Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School for achieving a 26 percent reduction in energy usage from 2015.

Eloza cites the longer range goal of making Providence a carbon neutral city by 2050.