Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot to addresses Illinois House

Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot smiles during a press conference at the Rainbow PUSH organization, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Chicago. Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot smiles during a press conference at the Rainbow PUSH organization, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot to addresses Illinois House 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot delivered a brief speech to the Illinois House, during which she introduced herself and promised to cooperate with legislators.

Lightfoot on Wednesday also met with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said 40 minutes later the two had mutual interests and their discussion was "terrific."

Lightfoot described the meeting as productive, adding there were a lot of things the two need to be aligned on, about which discussions have begun.

In her speech to the Illinois House, Lightfoot said she hoped her presence marked the beginning of a "strong and productive" working relationship with the chamber. On Thursday she is to meet with the Senate's Democratic leadership and Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady.

Lightfoot takes office next month, replacing Mayor Rahm Emanuel who decided not to seek re-election