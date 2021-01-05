Mayor, governor differ on New York vaccination strategies MARINA VILLENEUVE and KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 2:41 p.m.
1 of9 Dr. Scott Asnis, a dentist, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination distribution center set up by Northwell Health and Nassau County at Nassau County Community College, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Garden City, N.Y. It is the county's first vaccination distribution center. On Tuesday, eligble health care and frontline workers were able to get the vaccine at the site. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered competing strategies Tuesday for ramping up New York's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with de Blasio saying vaccine eligibility should be widened and Cuomo countering that hospitals need to do a better job of vaccinating the health care workers who are eligible now.
“Move it quickly. We’re serious,” said Cuomo, who on Monday threatened to fine hospitals that don't administer their vaccine allotments quickly enough. “If you don’t want to be fined, just don’t participate in the program. It’s not a mandatory program.”
MARINA VILLENEUVE and KAREN MATTHEWS