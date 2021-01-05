Mayor, governor differ on New York vaccination strategies

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered competing strategies Tuesday for ramping up New York's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, with de Blasio saying vaccine eligibility should be widened and Cuomo countering that hospitals need to do a better job of vaccinating the health care workers who are eligible now.

“Move it quickly. We’re serious,” said Cuomo, who on Monday threatened to fine hospitals that don't administer their vaccine allotments quickly enough. “If you don’t want to be fined, just don’t participate in the program. It’s not a mandatory program.”