Mayor, senator join call for Flake to reject Kavanaugh

Protesters hold signs at a rally at City Hall ahead of an appearance by Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Ariz., at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Boston. Protesters hold signs at a rally at City Hall ahead of an appearance by Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Ariz., at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Boston. Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP

Ayanna Pressley, the Democratic winner of the Massachusetts 7th congressional district speaks at a rally at City Hall ahead of an appearance by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Boston. less Ayanna Pressley, the Democratic winner of the Massachusetts 7th congressional district speaks at a rally at City Hall ahead of an appearance by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, ... more Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP

BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey have joined several hundred people on Boston City Hall Plaza in advance of Sen. Jeff Flake's scheduled visit to the city.

Monday's crowd, which included abortion rights activists and survivors of sexual abuse, said they were calling on the Arizona Republican and the Senate in general to reject Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Among the signs at the rally were ones that read "#Stop Kavanaugh" and "Roe Yes, Kava No."

Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, told the crowd there should be no duration on the supplemental FBI investigation of Kavanaugh and no limits on the scope of the investigation.

Markey made clear he is opposed to Kavanaugh because his presence on the court would pose a danger to Roe v. Wade.