Mayors ask Sununu for statewide help to assist the homeless

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's 13 mayors sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday asking for help with a statewide strategy to assist the homeless, saying they were seeing an increase in people living without shelter even before the coronavirus pandemic.

“In recent months, in an effort to prevent community spread of COVID-19 and allow for social distancing, shelters have been forced to decompress and reduce the number of available beds," the letter said. “We have worked to increase sheltering options, including opening up additional facilities, but despite safety measures, many individuals experiencing homelessness still do not feel safe staying in shelters."

The mayors said their cities have been developing a winter sheltering plan for months, but due to a lack of funding and emergency shelter beds, they have had to “rely on our faith-based communities to aid in response."

They said the last statewide homelessness plan is from 2006 and a new one's needed for an increase of “supportive, transitional and affordable housing options" for couples; victims of domestic violence; families; felons; and increased access to mental health and substance abuse treatment services.

An email seeking comment was sent to the governor's office. Earlier this year, Sununu announced at least $3 million in federal CARES Act funds for homeless shelters.