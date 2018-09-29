Mayors at SC meeting taking stand against heart disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dozens of mayors and the country's top health official are gathering in South Carolina to make a stand against heart disease.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says mayors from four dozen cities are joining him Saturday to celebrate World Heart Day with a "Move with the Mayor " event. It's in partnership with the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention.

Benjamin is president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and is hosting this weekend's Fall Leadership Meeting. His office says he and other mayors will walk around downtown along with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Organizers say participants will walk instead of driving between meeting locations and encourage others to walk more, too.

Cardiovascular diseases kill about 800,000 Americans every year. That's more deaths than from all types of cancer combined.