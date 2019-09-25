McAdams wants 'all the facts' before impeachment decision

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah wants "all the facts" before deciding on whether to support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

McAdams said in a statement Wednesday that the summary of Trump's phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart suggests the president "was improperly using his influence with a foreign power to damage a political opponent."

But, the first-term congressman says he needs to see all the facts before deciding how to move forward.

McAdams narrowly unseated Republican incumbent Mia Love last year in the swing district to become the only Democrat in Utah's congressional delegation.