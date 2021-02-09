McMaster ousts workers' comp director over husband's deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday removed the head of the State Accident Fund, calling for an investigation into whether she improperly steered a $600,000 government contract to her husband’s company.
In a letter, McMaster asked State Inspector General Brian Lamkin to “conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether criminal violations of state law have occurred," writing that his office was tipped off in January to allegations that Amy Cofield’s agency had hired her husband, Jimmy Terrapin, as a contractor.