McSally, Homeland Secretary to tour Arizona border center

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally is heading down to the Arizona-Mexico border to meet with Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.

The Republican senator's office says she and McAleenan will tour the Yuma Border Patrol Processing Center on Thursday afternoon.

They will receive a briefing from the Arizona National Guard and then follow that with a tour.

McSally, a retired Air Force pilot and former Arizona congresswoman, is running in the 2020 campaign to finish the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain's Senate term.