McSally, Sinema tee up for debates this fall

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters may finally get to see a debate in this year's U.S. Senate race.

Democratic candidate Rep. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday proposed two televised debates with Republican Rep. Martha McSally. They're both running to capture the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake.

Both candidates won their party's nominations in Tuesday's primary. Neither party held a debate during the primary season, meaning any debates this fall would the first for the campaign cycle.

Sinema says one of the debates should focus on health care.

McSally said on Twitter she's excited to debate Sinema and Arizona voters deserve to know where the candidates stand. No dates are set just yet — McSally's campaign spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said they'll work out logistics with the Sinema campaign team.