Measure to restrict lawmakers' action OK'd for circulation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A proposed ballot measure that aims to restrict the Legislature from making it more difficult for residents to change the North Dakota Constitution will go to voters if supporters can gather enough signatures.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the petition for circulation on Friday. Jaeger says backers of the ballot measure must gather nearly 27,000 qualified signatures to get a statewide vote.

The Legislature approved a resolution in April that allows lawmakers to take action on an initiated measure following voters' approval. Any initiated measure would go back to voters for final approval if it fails to win lawmakers' endorsement. Voters must approve that change in 2020.

The proposed ballot measure goes beyond that, restricting the Legislature from changing the state Constitution's "powers granted to the people."