Medicaid expansion, pot, workforce on agenda for lawmakers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Medicaid expansion, pot sales and the aging state's workforce shortage are at the top of lawmakers' agenda as Democrats prepare to take over the Maine Statehouse.

Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills has vowed to start rolling out Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana sales. Both voter-approved initiatives were delayed under outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration.

Democrats buoyed by out-of-state funding flipped the once narrowly divided Senate and now have 21 seats. Republicans have 14. Democrats also have a strong majority in the House with 89 seats, while Republicans have 57, and five lawmakers are independent.

Lawmakers face over $300 million in unexpected tax revenues.

Republicans weathering losses say they hope to shape policy by minimizing spending and protecting taxpayers.