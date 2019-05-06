Medical groups, county health officials support vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As the number of reported measles cases rises, members of several physicians' groups are joining county health officials in calling on New York state to only allow medical exemptions for vaccines.

Medical organizations and county health officials from across the state are holding a news conference on Monday in Albany to support legislation that would eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 764 cases have been reported so far, making it the biggest measles breakout since 1994.

Most have been reported in New York state, where health officials say the majority of the cases have occurred in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and nearby Rockland County.

State and city health officials have confirmed more than 670 cases.