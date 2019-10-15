Medicare changes allowed during Ohio open enrollment period

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's next open enrollment period for Medicare is underway.

It began Tuesday. Ohioans have until Dec. 7 to sign up or make changes to their coverage under the government health insurance plan.

The state's Department of Aging and Department of Insurance urge all Ohioans with Medicare to review their coverage options while the window is open to make sure they're choosing the best plan to meet their changing health needs and their budgets.

The Insurance Department will be hosting "check-up" events across the state through its Ohio Senior Health Insurance Program and making counselors available.

Officials say consumers may stay on Medicare and shop for a stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan, or they can select the Medicare Advantage Plan, which typically provides comprehensive health coverage benefits alongside drug benefits.