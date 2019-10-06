Meeting Oct. 16 on conserved lands in Northeast Kingdom

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The public will get a chance to weigh in on the future management and use of conserved lands in the Northeast Kingdom.

The state is holding a public meeting on Oct. 16 in Brighton on the Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area, Black Turn Brook State Forest and Averill Mountain Wildlife Management Area, primarily in the towns of Norton and Holland.

It's part of the routine management planning process.

Staff will give an overview of a draft management plan for the land and the public will have the chance to offer input.

Doug Morin, a Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department biologist, says these lands "occupy a special place in Vermont" with vast areas of softwood and hardwood forest, numerous ponds and streams, and "opportunities for remote experiences."