Meijer wins Republican primary in retiring Amash's district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An Iraq War veteran whose family started the Meijer chain of stores has won the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District in western Michigan.

Peter Meijer, of Grand Rapids, topped the five-person field in Tuesday's election. In November, the 32-year-old will face Democrat Hillary Scholten for the seat left open by the retirement of five-term Rep. Justin Amash, a Libertarian who left the GOP last year and backed the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Scholten, a lawyer who worked in the Justice Department during the Obama presidency, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The district includes much of Kent County, a sliver of Montcalm County and all of Calhoun, Barry and Ionia counties. While it has long been held by Republicans — Amash often won by double digits — Democrats see an opportunity and plan to target it this fall.