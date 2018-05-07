Melania Trump gives props to Pennsylvania 'buddy bench' kid









YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania boy whose idea for a "buddy bench" helped lonely kids find friends in the schoolyard got a special mention by Melania Trump at the launch of her "BE BEST" initiative.

She unveiled her new campaign Monday at the White House Rose Garden. She's focusing on areas that she says challenge children: the issues of well-being, social media and opioid abuse.

She invited York, Pennsylvania, student Christian Bucks to the event to highlight his "buddy bench" movement.

When Bucks was a second grader in 2013, he saw some kids at school who didn't have anyone to play with. So he convinced his Roundtree Elementary to bring in a buddy bench.

If students feel lonely, they can go to the bench and another student will come by and ask if they want to play.

Schools around the country have followed his lead.