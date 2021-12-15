Memorial dedicated at Alabama girls home to 8 crash victims

CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — A new memorial with shiny metal columns and a cross now stands on a hill overlooking the Alabama girls home linked to eight children who died in a horrific van crash that killed 10 earlier this year.
Gov. Kay Ivey was among the officials in attendance Tuesday as the memorial was dedicated at the Tallapoosa County Girl's Ranch. The director of the home, Candice Gulley, was the driver and sole survivor of a ranch van that was involved in a traffic pileup as remnants of a tropical storm crossed the Southeast on June 19.