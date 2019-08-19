Memories mingle at Warde 55th Reunion

Late classmates were remembered at the Andrew Warde High School class of 1964's 55th reunion at Vazzano's Four Seasons on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Stratford, Conn.

STRATFORD — New memories were made to mingle with old Saturday evening when the 1964 graduating class from Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield held its 55th class reunion at Vazzano’s Four Seasons.

Close to 100 people traveled from near and far to be part of the event, which is held every five years.

“Every year is really special,” said Jerry Rosenberg of Trumbull, event chair. “Every year that we’re around is really special.”

There were 348 students who graduated from the school, and while some are no longer with them, many regulars find great joy in seeing their classmates.

“It’s a combination of remembering the memories we share, and creating new ones,” Rosenberg said.

“As big as our class was, we did develop a lot of relationships,” said Gloria Lockwood, who has called Fairfield home her whole life.

“There’s a lot of us that still live in the town,” she said. “I love that.”

Lockwood said the reunion is a perfect time to share memories and laughs, such as “Remember this prom. Remember when you dated this person. Remember when we were smoking when we weren’t supposed to.”