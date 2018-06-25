Memory of Connecticut farmer honored with scholarship

WOODBURY, Conn. (AP) — A scholarship has been established in honor of a local farmer whose presence in the farming community spans generations and whose influence on agricultural education will now live on for generations to come.

The Dan Logue Memorial Scholarship Fund at Nonnewaug High School was established through the Woodbury FFA in the wake of Logue's death this week following a tractor accident earlier this month.

Nonnewaug Vo-Ag Program Director Bill Davenport said the scholarship will be awarded to students who are either majoring in production agriculture in college with the plan to be farmers after graduation or who are going directly into farming as their full time employment once they graduate from the Nonnewaug Vo-Ag program.

Davenport said many members of the Logue family, including Dan and his daughters, graduated from the Vo-Ag program at Nonnewaug, and Dan Logue served for many years as a member of the agriscience program's regional advisory committee where he helped and supported the agriscience program in many ways.

"Dan and his family always welcomed many field trips of agriscience students from Nonnewaug to come learn about dairy farming by visiting Logue Farms," Davenport said.

Davenport said agricultural education was important to Logue.

"So many students, both past and current, both respected and admired Dan for his incredible knowledge of farming, his impressive work ethic, his outgoing personality and his sense of humor," Davenport said. "Dan will always be remembered for his contributions to agriculture in the Woodbury community, throughout Litchfield County and across the state."

Logue and his brother Dave Logue and their families owned and operated Logue Farms, which was established in Woodbury in 1905. Logue and his wife also operated Logue Farm Transport.

In addition to the dairy farm and trucking business, Logue farms grew corn, pumpkins, and other vegetables sold at local grocery stores and at the farm stand on Quassapaug Road.

Social media posts from Labonne's and the Watertown Meat Center expressed condolences on Logue's passing from the local markets that sold his produce, especially sweet summer corn.

Bethlehem First Selectman Leonard J. Assard recalled his parents and Logue's parents traveling in farm groups together decades ago. He said Logue's influence was far reaching.

"Danny will be missed not only by the farming community but by the entire community as his involvement went way beyond the farm," Assard said.

Logue was a former member of the board of directors and past president of Central Connecticut Co-op; he served on the board of US Consolidated Farm Service Agency in Torrington and was a member of the Litchfield County Farm Bureau.

He was a member of the Woodbury Inland Wetlands Agency for 16 years, and was a lifetime member of the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department.

Donations may be made to the Daniel Logue Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the Agriscience Program, Nonnewaug High School, 5 Minortown Road, Woodbury, CT 06798. Checks should be made out to "Region 14" with "Daniel Logue" written in the memo space on the check.

