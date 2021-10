MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer investigating a crash on Interstate 40 was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer, officials said.

Memphis Police Officer Darrell Adams, 34, was struck Saturday while investigating the two-car crash, Memphis Police tweeted. He had worked for the department since April 2016.

“Today, my heart aches again for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city. I am in deep prayer for our officer’s family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was detained, but no charges have been filed, police said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating.