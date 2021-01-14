Men who came armed to Philly vote count remain free on bail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has denied a request to revoke bail for two Virginia men who traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted and were arrested originally on weapons charges, despite prosecutors' objections that they attended a rally last week that turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.
Prosecutors had argued that Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, each violated the conditions of his $750,000 bail by participating in the riot-turned-insurrection. A judge declined to revoke bail, but added conditions that the two men may not use social media or attend political rallies while they are free on bail.