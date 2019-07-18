Mental health services ending for thousands in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mental health services will soon end for thousands of adults and children in four Mississippi Gulf Coast counties because of a lack of funding.

News outlets report the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center notified the boards of supervisors in Harrison, Hancock, Pearl River and Stone counties that the grant-funded agency will be unable to fund services after Aug. 11. And, officials say they will inform the state's chancery courts that the agency will be unable to accept involuntary commitments after Aug. 1.

Employees were notified Thursday of the pending closure.

In addition to counseling services, the agency provides substance abuse treatment, case management for residents with psychiatric disorders, day programs for the chronically mentally ill and an array of services for children with behavioral and learning problems.