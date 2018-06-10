Merkel and Trump: A study in contrasting images from G-7

Photo: Jesco Denzel, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP) less In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, ... more Photo: Jesco Denzel, AP Merkel and Trump: A study in contrasting images from G-7 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Who's in charge here? Photographs from the Group of Seven summit provided by the German and American governments suggest contrasting images of their leaders.

In a photo released by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands surrounded by other leaders as she peers down at President Donald Trump, who is seated with his arms crossed and returns her gaze.

An official White House photograph from the summit shows Trump holding forth as Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan listen. It is among several photos the White House sent to news media after the German government released the Merkel photo.