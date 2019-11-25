Merritt Parkway Conservancy elects new board members

STAMFORD — Bridgeport Discovery Museum Executive Director Bill Finch and Sacred Heart University General Counsel and Secretary Michael D. Larobina Esq. have been unanimously elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Merritt Parkway Conservancy.

Besides bringing to the Board the perspectives of two major institutions located close to the parkway, the two new Conservancy Directors have distinguished experience in municipal and state government.

Finch, a resident of Trumbull, is former Mayor of Bridgeport, State Senator and recently acting Director of the NYS Thruway Authority.

Larobina, a daily commuter on the Merritt Parkway from Stamford, is a former Professor in SHU’s Welch College of Business who served as Corporation Counsel for the City of Stamford.

Other continuing Board members include Edward Bermas, Wilton; Jim Cameron, Darien; Joel Davis, Westport; Jeremy Frost; Southport; Leigh Grant; Norwalk, Mary Ellen Lemay, Trumbull; Thomas Lombardo, Stamford; George Maranis, New Canaan; Herbert Newman; New Haven; Stephen Osman, Stamford; David S. Parker; Southport; Robert & Catherine Sbriglio, Stratford; and Alloe Stokes, Southport.

Also continuing on the Board as Chairman is Peter Malkin, Greenwich and Executive Director Wes Haynes, Stamford.

Founded in 2002, the Merritt Parkway Conservancy is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of the parkway’s flora and historic structures, working with the Connecticut Department of Transportation which is responsible for the parkway’s maintenance and operation.

“We are thrilled to have these two gentlemen join our board, bringing years of experience to our efforts to safeguard this unique resource,” said Malkin.

The Conservancy recently celebrated the ahead-of-schedule reopening of the restructured and restored Lake Avenue bridge in Greenwich following a five month, $4.6 million rehabilitation. The Conservancy led the effort to return the bridge’s recently rusting historic ironwork to its original 1940 colors. (photos attached)

That restoration work was accomplished in-state by Plantsville, CT based contractor Mohawk Northeast, Inc.

For more information on the Conservancy’s work or to make a donation to their non-profit organization, visit their website at www.MerrittParkway.org