Metal fragments found in oil filter of doomed Texas aircraft

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A mechanic found metal particles in an oil filter during maintenance on a small aircraft before it crashed in Central Texas, killing its pilot, federal investigators reported Tuesday.

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board said the mechanic at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple told the pilot two days before the July 4 crash that the Focke-Wulf Piaggio FWP-149D should not fly until tests could determine the source of the metal particles. The report states the mechanic cleaned the oil filter, sent metal fragment samples to a laboratory for analysis and added clean oil to the engine crankcase.