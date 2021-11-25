Mexico's economy slowed in 3rd quarter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy slowed in the third quarter, posting a slight contraction compared to the previous three months, but still well above the same quarter a year earlier, according to data released Thursday by its National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
Moody’s Analytics Latin America Director Alfredo Coutiño noted the effects of a surge of COVID-19 infections in August, supply-chain disruptions and a new law in Mexico aimed at eliminating outsourcing as among the factors responsible for the 0.4% quarterly contraction.