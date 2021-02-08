Mexico's president returns after catching coronavirus Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 11:01 a.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his daily morning news conferences Monday following a two-week absence after catching coronavirus, but vowed not to wear a mask or require Mexicans to use them.
“There is no authoritarianism in Mexico ... everything is voluntary, liberty is the most important thing,” López Obrador said. “It is each person's own decision.”