Mexico says major drug lab busted with 50 tons of synthetics
Updated
12:01 am EDT, Saturday, August 18, 2018
In 2006, almost 12,500 people died of intentional homicides in Mexico, according to a
report from Justice In Mexico
.
Sept. 29, 2006 —
The bodies of three prison guards lie in the floor after they were shot and killed by unknown assailants.
Dec. 19, 2006 —
Mexican army soldiers get off an army helicopter as they arrive to destroy a marijuana field near the town of Aguililla, in the western Mexican state of Michoacan.
In 2007, more than 10,000 people died of intentional homicides in Mexico, according to a
report from Justice In Mexico
.
A forensic worker pulls out a body from a mass grave in the city of Uruapan.
Jan. 5, 2007 —
A forensic expert inspects a body that was pulled out from a mass grave in the city of Uruapan, Mexico. According to police, the bound and gagged bodies of nine people had been found in a shallow grave.
Jan. 25, 2007 —
A member of Mexican Navy stands in front of four tons of marijuana being incinerated at the naval base in Topolobambo, Sinaloa State.
More than 13,000 people died of intentional homicides in Mexico during 2008, according to a
report from Justice In Mexico
.
March 4, 2008 —
Show, five youngsters murdered in Tijuana.
March 7, 2008 —
The unidentified body of a person 25 to 30 years old was beaten and shot three times in the head before being dumped in the River Alamar in Tijuana.
June 26, 2008 —
A can with heroin remains is seen as an unidentified man lies dead holding a syringe in a hotel room in Tijuana, Mexico.
Oct. 7, 2008 —
A blood stain is seen on the place where a man was shot to death in Tijuana, Mexico.
Oct. 20, 2008 —
A black panther remains in its cage, inside the house where 15 members of the Beltran Leyva brothers cartel were arrested in Alvaro Obregon district, Mexico City.
Nov. 10, 2008 —
A partially charred body lies outside the police station in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico. A banner signed by "el Chapo Guzman", leader of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, hangs behind.
Dec. 4, 2008 —
Ten of 13 corpses discovered inside a bus, lie on a road in San Ignacio, Sinaloa State, Mexico.
In 2009, Mexican officials recorded more than 15,000 intentional homicides, according to a
report from Justice In Mexico
.
Jan. 16, 2009 —
Gunmen killed a former Juarez police officer in Juarez.
Jan. 16, 2009 —
A forensic expert performs an autopsy on a victim of a drug shooting at the Juarez City Forensic Lab in Juarez, Mexico.
Jan. 16, 2009 —
Heroin addicts shoot up along the dry riverbed of the Rio Grande River as the U.S.-Mexico border is seen in the background in Juarez, Mexico.
Jan. 16, 2009 —
One of two overcrowded forensic lockers filled with bodies of shooting victims from the drug war at the Juarez City Forensic Lab in Juarez, Mexico.
April 1, 2009 —
A man holds a skeletal figure representing the folk saint known in Mexico as Santa Muerte, or Death Saint, during a ceremony in Mexico City. The statue is usually a sign of crime, drugs and brutal killings.
April 16, 2009 —
Bodies of assailants killed in a shootout with the Mexican army are examined by forensic workers in Arcelia, Mexico.
April 24, 2009
— Seized weapons sit on racks in a seized weapons warehouse at the Secretary of the Defense headquarters in Mexico City.
June 5, 2009 —
Federal police officers stand guard near a crime scene where two bodies where found in Tijuana, Mexico.
June 8, 2009 —
Police officers stand around a bullet-riddled police vehicle in which an officer was slain after unknown gunmen opened fire on at least two police stations in Acapulco, Mexico.
June 10, 2009 —
Accused drug dealer Lorena Hernandez, 21, sits behind bars at a detention cell at a State police station after being arrested with 173 doses of crystal meth and seven of marijuana in Tijuana.
June 25, 2009 —
A Mexican Navy sailor stands guard as seized drugs are burned in the port town of Progreso, Mexico. At least a ton of cocaine found inside frozen sharks was incinerated by the Mexican Navy.
July 13, 2009 —
In this video frame grab, police and investigators stand by a pile of dead bodies on the outskirts of La Huacana in Michoacan state, Mexico.
July 22, 2009 —
Bullet holes are seen in the windshield of a vehicle driven by armed criminals after a shooting with local police in Rosarito, Mexico, just south of the US-Mexico border.
July 24, 2009 —
The body of a man lies in the street after a shooting in Tijuana. According to police, the shooting left two dead and one injured.
July 24, 2009
— A youth runs over a blood stain after a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Tijuana.
July 28, 2009 —
An army soldier watches the burning of a clandestine methamphetamine, or crystal meth drug laboratory, allegedly run by Mexico's "La Familia" drug cartel, near the town of Uruapan in Michoacan.
