Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 11:21 a.m.
1 of8 Health worker Maria Ramírez is the first to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Medical workers stand outside the General Hospital as they wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as military forces stand guard in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Hospital workers watch fellow health workers get injected with the COVID-19 vaccinations at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Mexico's coronavirus response leader Hugo López-Gatell points to a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine during its first applications into health workers at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A monitor shows a live video image of nurse Zulema Riquelme getting the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer arrived today. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Los trabajadores llevan una caja que contiene las vacunas Pfizer COVID-19 a un helicóptero para su distribución en todo el país en el Aeropuerto Internacional Merino Benítez en Santiago, Chile, el jueves 24 de diciembre de 2020. El primer envío de la vacuna Pfizer contra COVID-19 llegó a Chile el jueves temprano desde Bélgica. (AP Foto/Esteban Felix) Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Workers unload the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from an airplane at the international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Gustavo Garello/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 A worker unloads the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from an airplane at the international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Gustavo Garello/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine.
Mexico began administering the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a broadcast ceremony in which Maria Irene Ramirez, 59, got the first shot, under the watchful eyes of military personnel who escorted the vaccine shipment.