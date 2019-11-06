Miami-Dade College is restoring old federal courthouse

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade College is spending $60 million to renovated Miami's historic, but long vacant federal building.

The Miami Herald reports the college is nearing completion on the initial phase of the project that will return the 1933 Neoclassical courthouse to public use.

Workers have wrapped up clean-up work to remove asbestos and mold from the building that has been shuttered since 2008. Miami-Dade's interim president Rolando Montoya said remodeling and restoration should take about two years to complete.

When that's finished, the building will house the college's architecture, interior design and fashion design programs. It will also include flexible-use classrooms, robotics and computer labs, faculty and administrative officers and a conference center that holds 400 people.

The limestone-clad building occupies almost a city block in downtown Miami.