Miami-Dade mayor defies state, mandates masks to curb spread

MIAMI (AP) — Masks will again be required at indoor county facilities in Florida's populous Miami-Dade following new federal guidance recommending that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear facial coverings indoors.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision is a response to the surge in new cases and hospitalizations. The mayor didn’t announce any mandates for businesses or restaurants but said she was strongly recommending that everyone wear masks in large crowds or close spaces.