Michigan AP media organization elects directors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Digital First VP president Don Wyatt, vice president/news, Michigan Group at Digital First Media, was elected president of the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors association for 2018-19 at the group's annual convention Sunday.

Matt Seward, managing editor of the Cadillac News, was named president-elect.

Also elected to the board for three-year terms were:

— Representing Large-Market Radio: Vincent Duffy, news director, Michigan Radio.

— Representing newspapers with a daily circulation over 40,000: Gary Miles, managing editor, The Detroit News.

— Representing newspapers with a daily circulation of 10,000-39,999: Jeff Payne, managing editor, Macomb Daily.

— Representing Small-Market TV: Jam Sardar, news director, WLNS-TV, Lansing.

The following director serves on the board with a term expiring in 2019:

— Representing Small-Market Radio: Walt Zerlaut, news director, WGHN-FM, Grand Haven.

The following director serves on the board with a term expiring in 2020:

— Representing newspapers with a daily circulation up to 10,000: Jeremy McBain, managing editor of the Petoskey News-Review

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative serving 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.