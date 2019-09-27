Michigan Rep. Tlaib's campaign pushing impeachment T-shirts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, speaks as people rally for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

DETROIT (AP) — The re-election campaign for Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is promoting T-shirts with a slogan calling for Donald Trump's impeachment that include a two-letter acronym for a profanity she used in reference to the president early this year.

Campaign spokesman TJ Bucholz says the T-shirts went on sale Thursday as a gift for a $29 contribution to Tlaib's re-election efforts. The T-shirts say: "Impeach the MF."

Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga called the T-shirts inappropriate.

Bucholz described the T-shirts as "a fun item" and "probably a collectible."

Republicans and some Democrats criticized Tlaib after she used the profanity in January in reference to Trump

House Democrats this week launched an impeachment inquiry of Trump as part of a whistleblower complaint about his activities.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Tlaib's campaign spokesman to Bucholz.