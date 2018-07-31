Michigan auctioning tax-foreclosed properties in 8 counties

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Public auctions of more than 250 tax-foreclosed Michigan properties are getting underway.

The state Department of Treasury says the residential and commercial properties will be up for sale through Aug. 28.

They are in eight counties: Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Livingston, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee. They were foreclosed upon because of delinquent property tax payments.

Prospective buyers can bid for parcels online , or in person at designated sites on auction dates.

Officials say potential bidders are responsible for researching each property with the municipality where it's located.