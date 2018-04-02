Michigan church restored in time for Easter

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan churchgoers received an Easter surprise when their century-old sanctuary re-opened its doors for the first service in more than a year after a wind storm tore through the building.

Members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Lansing expected to attend Easter mass in the reception hall, where services had been held while the worship space was undergoing restoration. A strong wind had separated the wall containing the large stained glass window from the building in March 2017.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the church received an occupancy permit for the renovated sanctuary a few days before Easter.

Parishioner Jackie Womble called it "the best Easter surprise ever."

Rev. Karen Lewis says there's still work left to be done, including repairing the stained glass window with aluminum framing.

___

