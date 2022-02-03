Michigan court denies Black lawmakers' challenge to maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court late Thursday denied Black lawmakers' challenge to new congressional and legislative maps, saying they showed no grounds to question the state redistricting commission's decision to slash the number of majority-African American seats.

In a 4-3 order, the majority said the lawsuit did not demonstrate that the plans are noncompliant with the federal Voting Rights Act. It noted the panel's expert found significant white crossover voting for Black-preferred candidates in the Detroit and Saginaw areas, giving African African voters an opportunity to elect their representatives of choice even if they do not account for more than half of the voting-age population.