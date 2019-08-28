Michigan investigating 6 breathing illnesses, vaping use

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials say they're investigating six cases of breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday each of the cases was diagnosed in the last 60 days and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The patients range in age from 19 to 39. It says that as of Aug. 23, more than 200 possible cases of severe respiratory disease associated with e-cigarette use have been reported in 23 states. Illinois last week reported one death.

The Michigan agency says e-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.