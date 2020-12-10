Michigan looks to limit incarceration for minor offenses

LANSING, Mich (AP) — The Michigan Senate approved bipartisan legislation Thursday that would limit incarceration for minor offenses, another step as the Legislature moves to change criminal justice laws in the closing days of session.
The state's incarcerated population has nearly tripled over the last four decades even as total crime has significantly decreased, according to U.S. Justice Department. The Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration released legislative recommendations in January, including the legislation approved by the Senate Thursday.