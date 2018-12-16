Michigan man celebrates Christmas with wife in nursing home

In this Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 photo, Don West, 90, leans in to kiss his wife Jackie goodnight at Golden Days II Adult Foster Care in Charlotte following a Christmas party for residents and staff at the home.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A 90-year-old Michigan man dressed up as Santa and brought Christmas to a local nursing home so his wife could celebrate the holidays.

Don West sang carols as a guitarist strummed along during a holiday party at Golden Days II Adult Foster Care in Charlotte, The Lansing State Journal reported.

His wife, Jackie West, 86, has been in the home since she suffered her first stroke in 2017. Though she improved for a while, another stroke stalled the recovery process and she must now eat through a feeding tube.

"I know there's going to be an end to it. I know that. And I'm prepared for that because I've had good times right now," Don West said. "Every day, I can tell her I love her, and she knows I'm talking and she responds. We communicate with hands and eyes."

The couple met at a dance more than 60 years ago.

"I just fell in love right there," Don West said. "Never fell out of love since then."

He said that they still love to dance, even after 64 years of marriage.

"I still dance with her. She'll be laying in bed, and I say to her, 'Jackie, now you and I are going to pretend we're dancing.' And I put my arms around her, and she grabs me right here," he said, pointing to his shirt near the top buttons.

Don West hasn't missed a day visiting his wife and plans to spend an even longer visit with her on Christmas Day.

"We've had a great life," he said. "And it's still going yet."