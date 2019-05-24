Michigan orders closure of Battle Creek funeral home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has ordered a Battle Creek funeral home to close after more than 80 years in business following allegations of irregularities in prepaid contracts.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is suspending the licenses of the Royal Funeral Home and its owner Richard Royal, starting Tuesday.

A state audit found several violations of the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sales Act and the Occupational Code. The state alleges that the funeral home failed to deposit about $269,200 from 92 prepaid funeral contracts with an authorized escrow agent.

State officials also accuse the business of failing to maintain copies of prepaid funeral contracts, and of committing fraud, deceit or dishonesty in the practice of mortuary science.

Royal declined to comment.

