Michigan reviews nonprofit's work on lead paint hazards

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan officials are re-examining work done by a Detroit nonprofit over the last 11 years to clear nearly 600 homes of lead paint hazards after a child tested positive for high blood lead levels in one of the homes.

The Detroit News reports the state issued a stop work order to CLEARCorps/Detroit in December after investigators found lead hazards in the child's Detroit home.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says investigators found lead hazards in five other homes so far. The nonprofit has had a state contract through the Lead Safe Homes Program to clear lead hazards in the Detroit area since 2007.

CLEARCorps executive director Mary Sue Schottenfels says in a statement they take the state's concerns "with the utmost seriousness."

___

