Middletown soul and pop singer named State Troubadour

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Middletown professional singer and studio session artist has been appointed Connecticut's 17th State Troubadour.

Nekita Waller begins her three-year term August 1, succeeding singer-song writer Kate Callahan.

Kristina Newman-Scott, executive director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts, says the honorary State Troubadour, established by the state in 1991, has traditionally been a folk singer. She says Waller "brings a new dimension to the position" with her strong background in soul and pop music.

Waller has been performing in the state for decades. The award-winner had her stage debut at the Apollo Theater in New York City. She currently performs popular music with a band and sings for special events.

Her "Connecticut Anthem" highlights the diversity of her home state. It's a message she hopes to bring to schoolchildren.