'Midnight hour of need': St. Vincent pleads for global help

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a heartfelt plea Monday to the international community to help his country recover from a volcanic eruption that has displaced 20,000 people, saying the island nation is “in its midnight hour of need.”
“Across our land, the faces of men and women are strained and anxious. They’re hurting badly,” Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told the U.N. Security Council, saying his country is confronting “a monumental challenge of humanitarian relief.”