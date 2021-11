ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A migrant died and 70 more were rescued when their boat started taking in water southwest of the island of Crete, Greece's Coast Guard says.

A Coast Guard spokesman told the Associated Press the 70 survivors, who have been brought to land after they were rescued by a cargo ship and a Coast Guard vessel Sunday afternoon, said they were Syrians. He spoke on customary condition of anonymity, because an investigation into the case is ongoing.