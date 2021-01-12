Migrants in Bosnia camp health checked after days in cold KEMAL SOFTIC, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 5:16 a.m.
BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Many migrants and refugees staying at a camp in northwestern Bosnia have complained of respiratory and skin infections after spending days in makeshift tents and containers amid freezing weather and snowstorms, aid workers warned.
Most of the hundreds of migrants stuck at the Lipa facility near Bosnia’s border with Croatia have been accommodated in heated military tents following days of uncertainty after a fire gutted most of the camp on Dec. 23.