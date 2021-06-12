Mike Pence, wife buy suburban Indianapolis home for $1.93M

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million suburban Indianapolis house that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.
Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, online Hamilton County property records show. The couple paid $130,000 above the home's $1.8 million list price, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.